What channel is Titans vs. Chargers? Time, TV streaming info for Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to make it three in a row and four victories in their last five outings when the Tennessee Titans visit in Week 10.
Those Titans are 2-6 and making a change at quarterback as they search for answers and hope to remain competitive in the first year of Brian Callahan as head coach.
It's a different tale in Los Angeles, where Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh is unfolding nicely after a slow start that was marred by injuries. The Titans are one of three more AFC opponents in a row as the Chargers look to make a playoff push in a mediocre conference.
Here's a look at game info, odds and predictions.
What channel is Titans vs. Chargers game on Sunday?
TV Channel: Fox
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
Sideline: Megan Olivi
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Titans vs. Chargers on livestream
Titans vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
Titans vs. Chargers predictions, picks, odds
The Chargers are hitting full stride while the Titans undergo a quarterback change and eye a top-five pick. Chargers 27, Titans 13
Odds: Chargers by 7.5 (38.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Chargers schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Las Vegas W, 22-10
- Sept. 15: at Carolina W, 26-3
- Sep 22: at Pittsburgh L, 20-10
- Sept. 29: Kansas City L, 17-10
- Oct. 13: at Denver W, 23-16
- Oct. 21: at Arizona L, 17-15
- Oct. 27: New Orleans W, 26-8
- Nov. 3: at Cleveland W, 27-10
- Record: 5-3
Titans schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: at Chicago L 24-17
- Sept. 15: NYJ L 24-17
- Sept. 22: Green Bay L 30-14
- Sept. 30: at Miami W 31-12
- Oct. 13: Indianapolis L 20-17
- Oct. 20: at Buffalo L 34-10
- Oct. 27: at Detroit L 52-14
- Nov. 3: New England W 20-17
- Record: 2-6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
8 Chargers trade targets to watch at NFL trade deadline
Chargers trade idea nets Jim Harbaugh's defense a $33 million Jets star
Chargers' bold trade prediction lands Jim Harbaugh elite pass-rusher
What's going on with Los Angeles Chargers WR DJ Chark?
Jim Harbaugh unleashes a new ‘Harbaughism’ and it’s an instant classic