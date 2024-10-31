Chargers trade idea nets Jim Harbaugh's defense a $33 million Jets star
The NFL trade deadline is always a fun time for fans to make hypothetical moves to improve their team. But there should be no hypotheticals about it; the Los Angeles Chargers need to make some moves before the deadline.
The talk of adding receivers has been extensive. But what if the team were to make some moves for some key defensive pieces? Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that the Chargers could bring a massive New York Jets star to bolster the defensive unit.
Popper believes the Jets would be willing to move cornerback D.J. Reed, if the right deal came along.
"Sticking with the Jets here. Reed might be too costly. The Chargers would have to take on $6.1 million if they incur all of Reed’s remaining salary, according to Over the Cap. But perhaps the Chargers could sweeten the deal with a better Day 3 pick and have the Jets take on some of that remaining salary. Reed is a free agent after this season. He is still a really good player in his age-28 season. He could sign a sizable free-agent contract if he hits the open market after this season," stated Popper.
Reed signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with the Jets in 2022. Popper also goes on to say that even if the Chargers make this deal and Reed walks away after the season, the franchise would still receive a comp pick from the deal.
Bringing in Reed would add depth to the secondary, which is something the team desperately needs. However, would taking on some of Reed's contract be worth the reward?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers named fit for Patriots weapon ahead of NFL trade deadline
Chargers urged to trade for Giants WR at NFL trade deadline
Chargers should reach out to Seahawks about DK Metcalf, right?
Jim Harbaugh's quietly elite Chargers defense will avenge his brother vs. Browns
Chargers predicted to land Panthers veteran WR at NFL trade deadline