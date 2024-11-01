8 Chargers trade targets to watch at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like one of the most obvious buyers in the NFL.
There’s a new regime under the guidance of Jim Harbaugh in what is both a possible contention year—that doubles as a rebuilding year.
New Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has accelerated this rebuild with high-value additions such as Poona Ford, using free agency and even trades as a way to fast-track things.
That could continue at next week’s NFL trade deadline, where the Chargers could be buyers on weapons for Justin Herbert and other needy areas.
WR Mike Williams
Not much left to say about the former Chargers first-round pick. He’s stuck in no man’s land on a bad Jets team after the Davante Adams trade. He’s got the rare benefit of already knowing the team and quarterback, too.
WR Darius Slayton
Slayton, 27, is on the last year of his current contract and might just have some interesting upside. Despite playing with Daniel Jones, Slayton has posted 700-plus yards in four of his five seasons and is on track to do it again. It’s safe to think his numbers would boom with Herbert and Ladd McConkey.
WR K.J. Osborn
Another guy on an expiring contract, Osborn has been lost in the sludge of a Patriots team that is just a mess. But he scored 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons and could be a nice, reliable target for Herbert.
CB Tre’Davious White
White, now with the Los Angeles Rams, has fallen out of favor there on his one-year prove-it deal. He’s appeared in just four games and has been given permission to seek a trade. While the Chargers have some really intriguing high-upside guys, veteran depth to combat some of the injuries might be ideal.
CB Greg Newsome II
Then again, if the Chargers want to add to that high upside, there’s always Newsome, a guy they line up against right before the deadline. The final year on his contract is 2025, and it is a $13.3 million cap hit, yet the Chargers might be intrigued by a former first-round pick who is still just 24 years old.
DE Chase Young
Yes, Young hasn’t lived up to his draft billing, and yes, all he got was a prove-it deal from the Saints. But slapping him in a rotation along with the likes of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack—two guys who should probably be on a pitch count anyway in the name of season-long longevity—might be really effective.
TE Austin Hooper
Don’t forget tight end when looking at ways to help Herbert. The current depth chart is decent, but someone like Hooper on a cheap, expiring deal might be available for super cheap from a team like the Patriots. He’s averaged better than 10 yards per catch for his career now.
RB Travis Etienne
What about running back? The Jaguars are a disaster again, yet have a budding star with Tank Bigsby. Etienne was never going to match first-round expectations, but he averages better than four yards per carry for his career and is a strong option in the passing game, which could really provide the offense with a fresh wrinkle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers named fit for Patriots weapon ahead of NFL trade deadline
Chargers urged to trade for Giants WR at NFL trade deadline
Chargers should reach out to Seahawks about DK Metcalf, right?
Jim Harbaugh's quietly elite Chargers defense will avenge his brother vs. Browns
Chargers predicted to land Panthers veteran WR at NFL trade deadline