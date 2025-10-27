Chargers urged to make trade that 'would be a nightmare' for opponents
Whether the Los Angeles Chargers will feel desperate enough to make a move at the NFL trade deadline remains to be seen.
Those Chargers most often come up as buyers in NFL trade rumor speculation, though, as they give off the vibe of a team that is one or two pieces away from being an outright favorite.
That’s especially the case at running back with Najee Harris out for the season and Omarion Hampton expected to miss more than the minimum four games while also on injured reserve.
It’s an idea that again comes up around the biggest trade deadline names right now.
Chargers top Breece Hall trade destination
New York Jets running back Breece Hall continues to be a name suggested as a fit for the Chargers at the deadline.
While listing out Hall’s best fits, Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today put the Chargers right there with the Kansas City Chiefs:
“Hall to the Chiefs would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, but also for the Chargers. They are trying to stay afloat as injuries mount, while also hoping to hold off he surging Chiefs and Broncos. The AFC West is an arms race at this point and Los Angeles can't afford to sit on the sidelines.”
Keeping Hall from the Chiefs should be reason enough alone for the Chargers to go get him, right?
Kidding aside, Hall is a dynamic fit for the Justin Herbert-led offense. He’s averaged 4.6 yards with 16 touchdowns and has 173 catches for 1,470 yards and eight scores over the course of his career so far.
From a value standpoint, Hall is still 24 years old and on the final year of his rookie contract, too. If it were to pan out well, Hall would boost the Chargers’ contention chances right now and help them form a big-upside tandem for years to come.
