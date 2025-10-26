Chargers' rookie R.J. Mickens describes 'Welcome to NFL' moment with Vikings interception
Oronde Gadsden received all the flowers after the Los Angeles Chargers' blowout victory of the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night. And deservedly so.
But there was another rookie who made a significant impact on the win that improved the Bolts to 5-3.
MORE: Chargers' suddenly surging Oronde Gadsden could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft
Gadsden in the fifth round and R.J. Mickens in the sixth round looks like a couple of late-round steals right about now.
Covering All-Pro Vikings' receiver Justin Jefferson, Mickens got his first career NFL interception when quarterback Carson Wentz through high over the middle.
"I was like, 'Dang, I just got a pick covering Justin Jefferson and Carson Wentz on Thursday Night Football,'" Mickens said. "I grew up watching those players through high school and college. Just to be on the same field as them and making plays against them is really special. I'm thankful."
The Chargers are pretty grateful, as well, for the picks made by general manager Joe Hortiz. It's not often that NFL overall draft picks No. 165 and 214 make final rosters, much less impacts on a winning team with an eye on a division championship and a playoff run.
MORE: Chargers should consider winless Jets as trade deadline partner for All-Pro star
Gadsden has filled the void at tight end left by the disappointing seasons of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Mickens was on the field against the Vikings after All-Pro safety Derwin James left with an ankle injury.
Said Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, "They're getting their opportunity, they're capitalizing and making the most of it."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are
Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?
Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?
Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms
Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon