Charger Report

Chargers' rookie R.J. Mickens describes 'Welcome to NFL' moment with Vikings interception

Los Angeles Chargers rookies Oronde Gadsden and R.J. Mickens were big contributors to Thursday night's blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Richie Whitt

Rich Storry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oronde Gadsden received all the flowers after the Los Angeles Chargers' blowout victory of the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night. And deservedly so.

But there was another rookie who made a significant impact on the win that improved the Bolts to 5-3.

MORE: Chargers' suddenly surging Oronde Gadsden could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft

Gadsden in the fifth round and R.J. Mickens in the sixth round looks like a couple of late-round steals right about now.

Covering All-Pro Vikings' receiver Justin Jefferson, Mickens got his first career NFL interception when quarterback Carson Wentz through high over the middle.

"I was like, 'Dang, I just got a pick covering Justin Jefferson and Carson Wentz on Thursday Night Football,'" Mickens said. "I grew up watching those players through high school and college. Just to be on the same field as them and making plays against them is really special. I'm thankful."

The Chargers are pretty grateful, as well, for the picks made by general manager Joe Hortiz. It's not often that NFL overall draft picks No. 165 and 214 make final rosters, much less impacts on a winning team with an eye on a division championship and a playoff run.

MORE: Chargers should consider winless Jets as trade deadline partner for All-Pro star

Gadsden has filled the void at tight end left by the disappointing seasons of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Mickens was on the field against the Vikings after All-Pro safety Derwin James left with an ankle injury.

Said Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, "They're getting their opportunity, they're capitalizing and making the most of it."

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are

Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?

Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?

Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms

Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News