Justin Herbert saving Madison Beer at Lakers game gets teammate lobbed under bus
By now, it’s not exactly a secret that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made a courtside appearance with Madison Beer at a Los Angeles Lakers game, even saving the international star from an errant ball.
When it comes to the Chargers as a football team, it’s also not a secret that veteran center Bradley Bozeman is under some fire right now with fans.
The internet did what the internet does, using the confluence of events to drum up some relevant content, to put it lightly.
One such example:
Funny, yet a good illustration of where things stand for the Chargers along the offensive line right now, too. Bozeman has struggled in a big way this season, causing fans to call for the team to give Andre James a chance.
The Chargers are in a tough spot on that front, though. If they really believe James isn’t a better option, it means Bozeman is the only way to go. And the almost stunning lack of offensive line talent across the NFL means a lack of meaningful trade routes to fix the issue.
Anyway, Chargers fans, at least, have found a way to address the issue with humor, so points for that.
