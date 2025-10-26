Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Madison Beer even got salute from LeBron James
Welcome to life with a star quarterback who gets out on the town, Los Angeles Chargers fans.
Justin Herbert and international superstar Madison Beer used the mini-bye week after the Chargers’ Thursday night win to hit up a Los Angeles Lakers game and sit courtside among the likes of LeBron James.
There, Herbert went wildly viral next to Beer and at one point even saved her from an errant pass heading into the stands. Among many other things, social media users used the moment to critique one of Herbert’s Chargers teammates.
One of the other big notes coming out of the whole ordeal?
As it turns out, LeBron went out of his way to find Herbert and Beer and show love, too.
Various social media accounts provided fan footage and otherwise of the brief interaction.
It’s really just a little thing, but for Chargers fans accustomed to Herbert staying far out of the spotlight and being the quiet, elite quarterback he is, it’s enough to be super strange at the same time.
For Chargers fans, this isn’t inherently a bad thing and if nothing else, it sure added some unexpected spice to a weekend that was otherwise supposed to be pretty quiet around the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are
Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?
Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?
Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms
Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon