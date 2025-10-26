Charger Report

Herbert resets the meter: Cleaner pockets, sharper decisions power Chargers' offense

Four days after a 420-yard, two-pick loss to Indy, Justin Herbert answered with three touchdowns and one interception along with timely scrambles, as the Chargers handled Minnesota.

Timm Hamm

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Justin Herbert needed a reset, and got one. After throwing for a career-high 420 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts (two interceptions while chasing a 21–0 hole), the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback returned on a short week and delivered a composed, three-touchdown performance in a much-needed win over the Vikings.

He did throw a second-half interception, but this outing looked and felt different. It showed better structure, cleaner pockets, smarter aggression, plus a few chain-moving runs.

The blocking upgrade mattered most.

With rookie left tackle Joe Alt back in the lineup, Herbert was sacked once and hit seven times. That's far saner than Sunday's three sacks and 15 hits. The calmer pocket let him rip in rhythm, repeatedly punishing soft zones and winning on early downs.

He also got balance.

After a quiet Sunday, Kimani Vidal bounced back with a touchdown and rugged second-half carries that bled clock and forced Minnesota out of its pressure looks.

Herbert's supporting cast continued to evolve as well. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II followed his 164-yard breakout with five catches for 77 yards and another score, all in the first half. That included a tone-setting touchdown on the opening drive and a 40-yard strike that set up points. Through two prime-time showcases, Gadsden looks like a fifth-round steal with 27 catches for 385 yards on 33 targets.

Defensively, Jesse Minter's unit rebounded after a rough three-game stretch.

Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu heated the edges, Justin Eboigbe notched two first-half sacks, and with Derwin James (ankle) out and Tony Jefferson banged up, rookie R.J. Mickens stepped in and grabbed his first NFL interception after a wiped-out scoop-and-score.

Short week, more uncluttered football, important win. More of this Herbert and this protection plan puts the season back on script.

Oronde Gadsden II
Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Timm Hamm
