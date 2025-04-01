Chargers trade pitch sees Los Angeles move up to draft 3-time award-winning defender
The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a successful first season under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers were expected to have a lean year in 2024 after parting ways with some key players, but the team managed to shock the NFL world by going 11-6 and making the playoffs.
Now, the Chargers are in win-now mode as they look to take that next step toward a Super Bowl. Knowing that, the team should be aggressive in trying to add prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft who can help the team, both in the short and long term.
With that in mind, ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests a trade between the Chargers and Atlanta Falcons that has Los Angeles moving up to pick No. 15 to draft Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. The proposal has the Chargers giving up pick Nos. 22, 86 (third round) and 125 (fourth round).
"The Chargers don't need help on the edge, but this is about where defensive tackle Teair Tart is returning to L.A. on another one-year deal after doing solid work last season, but Grant could be the Chargers' nose tackle of the future," Barnwell wrote.
Grant is considered one of the better interior defenders in this year's class after a successful collegiate career that saw him register 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss the past two years.
For his efforts, Grant was named a third-team All-American in 2024, and a second-team All-Big Ten recipient in both seasons.
Grant will need some development at the next level in order to hit his full potential, but the Chargers have a stopgap in Tart, who can bridge the gap if Grant isn't ready for a big role in Year 1.
At the very least, Grant should serve as a key rotational defender in 2025 who can boost the Chargers' pass rush and run defense.
In 2024, Grant posted a strong pass-rush grade of 75.3, according to Pro Football Focus, and an elite 87.5 grade in run defense, showing he can do a little bit of everything.
It could take a little time, but drafting Grant may give the Chargers the long-term nose tackle they need, and the short-term depth that will greatly help the defense in 2025.
