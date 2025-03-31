Proposed Chargers trade adds $90 million superstar wide receiver for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to take another step forward in 2025 after a successful first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who unexpectedly took the team to the playoffs.
But if the Chargers want to take that next step, they've got to beef up the offense around quarterback Justin Herbert, who needs better options at wide receiver.
The Chargers have 2024 breakout star Ladd McConkey, but there isn't much else to get excited about behind him. Quentin Johnston remains unreliable if put into a big role, and free-agent addition Mike Williams is past his prime and is a depth piece, at best.
Because of all that, Yardbarker's Steve DelVecchio thinks the Chargers could be a landing spot for Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill if the team trades him.
"Ladd McConkey had an outstanding rookie season last year with 82 catches, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns," DelVecchio wrote. "The former Georgia star looks like a true No. 1 receiver, but the Chargers are not nearly as deep at the wide receiver position as they were in years past.
"L.A. reacquired Mike Williams in a trade with the New York Jets midway through last season, but the veteran had three or fewer catches in every game," he added. "Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, and Hill's speed could add an element to the Chargers' offense that would be incredibly difficult to stop."
Hill expressed his desire to be traded at the conclusion of the 2024 season, but he later walked those comments back and revealed he wants to stay in Miami.
However, after some cryptic tweets on Sunday, speculation surrounding a Hill trade has been reignited.
Hill is coming off a down season, but there's a few logical explanations behind it other than decline.
Hill's agent told FOX Sports that the eight-time Pro Bowler played through a broken wrist last season, and he didn't have Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the rock for six games.
When at his best, Hill is one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL and can instantly transform any offense he's in. He's a menace at all levels of the field, but his prowess as a big-play threat is particularly impressive.
Hill would offer a huge upgrade for Herbert and can serve as the team's No. 1 boundary option. He would also take a ton of pressure off McConkey. and Johnston.
The Chargers would likely have to surrender a Day 2 pick for Hill, but it would be well worth it for an ascending Los Angeles team trying to compete in a tough AFC.
Softening the blow of that compensation is the fact that Hill is under contract through 2026, so he can't pick up and leave following the 2025 campaign.
