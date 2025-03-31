Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Bills' big free agency signing
The Los Angeles Chargers lost plenty of notable names in free agency this offseason, with Joey Bosa and Poona Ford two of the headliners.
That makes it easy to forget about someone such as say, new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer.
But Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten.
Asked about Palmer at league meetings this week, Harbaugh had this to say about the new Bills wideout, according to WGR’s Sal Capaccio: "Highly productive. Speed into the defense. He has the ability to make the big play. All-around player, and a great guy, great teammate."
High praise from Harbaugh, though Palmer was never an overly realistic projection to return to a Chargers team that apparently considered trading him at the deadline last year.
A third-round pick in 2021, Palmer caught 182 passes over four years and scored 10 times. But with rookie Ladd McConkey needing help at a position that lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last year, both Palmer and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston had problems stepping up.
There was always an outside chance Palmer breaks out with a new team like the Bills in 2025, but the Chargers continue to project as a team that could draft a wideout as early as Round 1 to go with McConkey, the since-returned Williams and the possibly-returning Allen, too.
