Analyzing Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers trade rumors impact on Chargers
So far, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to avoid the monster move at wide receiver that some might have expected going into the offseason.
Instead, the team brought back Mike Williams, who has publicly signaled he wants the Chargers to bring back Keenan Allen, too. Allen then appeared to support that idea.
But the Chargers are about to pass another landmark on the offseason wide receivers journey this week, courtesy of the rumors and buzz around the San Francisco 49ers and wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “barring a late deal materializing,” the 49ers are not expected to trade Aiyuk before a $22.85 million bonus triggers on Tuesday
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
The Chargers don’t figure to have any interest in that price range for Aiyuk, who just signed a monster contract before last season and suffered a torn ACL last October.
In other words, the 49ers won’t have an interest in any sort of Aiyuk trade after paying out next week’s huge bonus. This report can almost be considered a sort of last call for teams that might have even a slight interest.
The Chargers, meanwhile, seem more likely to rely on the draft and bring Allen back, something that could happen later rather than sooner due to the NFL comp picks process.
