Jim Harbaugh has high praise for Minnesota Vikings quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach has nothing but respect for the quarterback who helped lead him to a national championship at Michigan.

Tyler Reed

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate on the podium after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate on the podium after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
It is not often that the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings would have a strong connection. However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is thankful for one Vikings player.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship two seasons ago.

At that time, Harbaugh was the head coach of the Wolverines, and both would leave their alma mater on a high note.

Harbaugh was recently asked about his feelings on his former quarterback, and the Chargers head coach had nothing but high praise for the quarterback who helped him win a championship.

“He’s an elite competitor. He’ll compete. I love that about JJ. There’s nothing he’s afraid of," stated Harbaugh when the question came up about McCarthy's ability to battle through adversity.

McCarthy's rookie season did not go according to plan. The 2024 first-round selection of the Vikings missed his entire rookie season after a knee injury that required surgery.

Now, the Vikings are handing McCarthy the keys to the offense after allowing Sam Darnold to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

The former Michigan quarterback will have plenty of talent surrounding him, including one of the best receivers in the game, Justin Jefferson.

It is a new day in Minnesota, and if Vikings fans are looking for reassurance, look no further than Harbaugh's latest comments.

Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarth
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches with quarterback J.J. McCarthy as his team prepares for its game against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

