What channel is Chargers vs. Broncos? Time, TV streaming info for Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers enter hostile territory at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 6 to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West clash.
It's a contest that will say much about the direction of the Jim Harbaugh era for the Chargers. That's especially the case with quarterback Justin Herbert nearly all the way back from his ankle injury while the offensive line in front of him returns Joe Alt at one takcle spot—and perhaps Rashawn Slater at the other.
Denver is no easy out, though. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a high level and Sean Payton has the Broncos sitting on a winning record.
Here's a look at televison, streaming and radio info for the game.
What channel is Chargers vs. Broncos game on today?
TV Channel: CBS
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
Analyst: Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
Sideline: AJ Ross
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Chargers vs. Broncos on livestream
Chargers vs. Broncos will stream on YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+
Chargers vs. Broncos predictions, picks, odds
This feels like it could be more of a defensive game than some might expect, especially with Jim Harbaugh loving his defense and running game. Justin Herbert is easily the better quarterback. Chargers 23, Broncos 20
Odds: Chargers by 3 (35.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Chargers schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Las Vegas W, 22-10
- Sept. 15: at Carolina W, 26-3
- Sep 22: at Pittsburgh L, 20-10
- Sept. 29: Kansas City L, 17-10
- Record: 2-2
Broncos schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: at Seattle L, 26-20
- Sept. 15: Pittsburgh L, 13-16
- Sept. 22: at Tampa Bay W, 26-7
- Sept. 29: at New York Jets W, 10-9
- Oct. 6: Las Vegas W, 34-18
- Record: 3-2
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
