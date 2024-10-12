Jim Harbaugh has outrageous quote about hyped Chargers rookie
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a massive AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos. The two longtime rivals will meet on Sunday, and the winner will earn sole possession of second place in the division behind the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
On Friday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the health of the team, which included rookie running back Kimani Vidal. Harbaugh's answer to the health of VIdal is one that will go down in history,
Take a listen below:
Harbaugh's description of Vidal's anticipation of making his rookie debut is enough to make Wile E. Coyote jealous. The latest Harbaughism to take life describes Vidal as "sitting on a spring, ready to go."
RELATED: Joey Bosa's latest injury has Los Angeles Chargers fans nervous
The sixth-round pick of the 2024 NFL draft has to be chomping at the bit to get his first opportunity at regular season action. But the rookie was probably hoping that his head coach might describe his excitement a little differently.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
There's another wide receiver the Chargers should target at the trade deadline
Los Angeles Chargers provide injury updates on DJ Chark, Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers standout rookie snubbed in ESPN rankings
Former Chargers draft pick gets workout with Dallas Cowboys
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals surprise favorite player on roster