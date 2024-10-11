Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gets Justin Herbert a Michigan Wolverines star in new mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are on to Week 6 and the Denver Broncos—NFL mock draft season is, well, on to the next mock draft.
Those Chargers are an interesting topic in 2025 mock drafts too. At 2-2 after a bye week, how high will they pick in the order? What position is Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh going to value? Will Harbaugh favor prospects who happen to play for the Michigan Wolverines?
The answer to that last question is yes for Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, who has the Chargers picking No. 19 and taking Michigan tight end Colston Loveland:
“Jim Harbaugh can go back to Michigan to get OC Greg Roman his missing Mark Andrews type in the new, run-heavier Chargers offense after taking offensive tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Ladd McConkey early in 2023. Loveland is an athletic field-stretcher who can quickly become Justin Herbert's new go-to guy.”
Getting a player even in the same zip code as Mark Andrews would be ideal for Justin Herbert and the style of offense both Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman want to run, of course.
Tight end, especially, has been a point of irritation for Chargers fans this year, too. The team simply hasn’t moved the needle much there to help Herbert, even after losing multiple starting wideouts this past offseason.
Given that, Loveland is much more than a simple “Harbaugh picks a Michigan guy” narrative and certainly a prospect Chargers fans should keep tabs on for the foreseeable future.
