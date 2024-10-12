Gus Edwards injury has Chargers fans hoping for a Kimani Vidal breakout
A very vocal portion of the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase has eagerly pounded the table to see more of rookie running back Kimani Vidal.
And with Gus Edwards suddenly out with an injury, they might just get it.
When the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6, the sixth-round rookie from Troy will be out there.
In fact, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh specifically called out Vidal as a guy who will be active for the first time as a pro with Edwards out.
After putting up some huge stats in college and impressing over the summer, it’s no wonder Chargers fans want to see the explosive rookie get some looks in the rotation alongside the bruising J.K. Dobbins.
And with the run-focused Greg Roman now at the controls, if Vidal gets hot, he'll keep getting fed.
Some reactions:
