Joey Bosa's latest injury has Los Angeles Chargers fans nervous
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa was absent from practice for most of the week before his team’s encounter with the Denver Broncos.
The final day of practice was the exception, but Bosa only worked in individual drills and wound up listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Given the limited amount of work, the fickle injury that is a hip issue and Bosa’s long history and most fans don’t seem to think he will be out there against the Broncos.
It’s hard to blame them, either. Bosa is 29 and hasn’t played in more than nine games in a season since 2021. He had just suffered a broken hand over the summer that required surgery before aggravating this hip injury in the Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Under news that Bosa was practicing on Friday, one fan wrote the following: “ugh I really wish I could just move on and didn’t still believe in him.”
Another wrote this: “Yea this dude every year man, so much talent just can’t stay healthy. Think it’s time we move.”
The subject of Bosa’s availability and his contract have been a sour point with fans, too. The new Jim Harbaugh-led regime chose to keep him on board while letting talent at problem areas like wide receiver walk this past offseason.
This is something that keeps coming up routinely as more injury updates emerge, such as this comment from a fan: “The one thing I think Chargers fans unanimously agreed on was we should have kept one of our WRs over Joey Bosa.”
While Harbaugh made it clear that the questionable Bosa is doing everything he can to get on the field in Denver, Chargers fans understandably approach the injury situation with cautious hope at best.
