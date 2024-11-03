Chargers win vs. Browns: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up their fifth win of the season when the team took down the Cleveland Browns 27-10 in Week 9. The victory puts the Chargers 3-1 in their last four games and puts them on a trajectory that has this team thinking about the playoffs.
The offense finally put together a strong day, helped by a returning receiver, while the defense gave the Browns and quarterback Jameis Winston fits all day.
Here is a look at some quick takeaways from the big win.
Quick Takeaways
Hello Old Friend: The Chargers offense needed a boost and got it with a returning Quentin Johnston. Johnston's 66-yard touchdown reception in the first half was a sight for sore eyes to a fanbase starving for a number one wide receiver option.
Another Herbert Performance: It is getting to the point now that quarterback Justin Herbert is just expected to have a monster performance in most weeks. He did here, coasting to 282 yards and two scores.
Pass Rush Success: The Chargers may be looking for pass rush success during the trade deadline. However, against the Browns, the team looked like one of the best pass-rushing teams in the league. The Chargers got to Jameis Winston six times, proving this team already has massive talent on the edges.
Top Stat
Third-Down Defense: The Chargers' defense was stingy all game long, only allowing the Browns to convert six out of their 17 third-down conversions. The defense continued to get off the field when it mattered.
Player of the Game
Quentin Johnston: Johnston's return was a memorable one. The Chargers receiver finished the day with four receptions and 118 yards receiving. His one touchdown reception will be talked about for the rest of the week, as his return has given Herbert another option in the passing game.
What's Next
The Chargers return home next week to take on a Tennessee Titans team that hasn't shown much of a pulse this season. The team just got in an overtime scrap against the two-win New England Patriots. It will take an all-time terrible performance for the Chargers to lose this one, but anything can happen in the NFL.
