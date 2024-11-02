Chargers' rumored trade deadline approach detailed in new report
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the hunt at the NFL trade deadline.
Or at least, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are working the phones.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are at least browsing what’s out there: “The Chargers are what I would consider ‘window shopping’ -- they like where they sit but will consider options to get better over the next few days.”
That tracks—as we wrote this week, the Chargers are the NFL's most interesting rebuilding-contender hybrid. They’re getting healthier right in the middle of the AFC playoff race…during what is supposed to be Year 1 of a soft “rebuild” around Harbaugh.
Yet, Hortiz has been aggressive in making smaller, high-upside moves like signing Poona Ford and trading for Elijah Molden, to name a few.
Looking to the deadline, the Chargers could easily make similar moves to help reinforce problem spots like wide receiver, tight end and defensive back depth. A smaller move with upside to help the contention plans now might be the play and there are plenty of trade targets for them to consider.
At 4-3, the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns could decide much about how the Chargers decide to tackle next week’s deadline.
