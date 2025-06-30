Former NFL QB sends heavy warning to Chargers' Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is widely regarded as one of the best pure passers in the NFL, but his overall resume is not exactly sparkling.
Yes, Herbert has posted some gaudy statistics over the course of his five-year NFL career, but he actually has sort of stagnated in some areas, and his 0-2 playoff record has been a major source of contention in debate circles.
Now entering his sixth NFL season, Herbert is facing some pretty stiff pressure, especially with rather lofty expectatiosn for the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers heading into 2025.
Former NFL quarterback and current Bleacher Report analyst Kurt Benkert recently put together a list of players who are facing prove-it years this coming campaign, and perhaps not surprisingly, Herbert's name was front and center.
"Justin Herbert has got to take a step," Benkert said. "... He's got to find a way to get over the hump, and I'm going to be honest: that starts by taking down the big bad Chiefs. ... Justin Herbert's going to have to put the team on his back."
The Chiefs have won nine straight AFC West division titles and have won three Super Bowls while participating in five of them since over the past six years, so dethroning Kansas City will be no easy task. But how about just winning a playoff game first?
As we already touched upon, Herbert has been in the postseason twice in his career. During his first go-around, he blew a 27-0 lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, this past January, he threw four interceptions — more than he threw all regular season — in an embarrassing 32-12 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans.
Herbert needs to experience some sort of playoff success to genuinely be taken seriously as an elite quarterback in this league.
