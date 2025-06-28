Chargers' Cameron Dicker uses offseason time on creative NFL program
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has a habit of popping up in interesting offseason stories.
In one, Dicker dove deep on his jersey number choice, linking in football overseas.
And now in another, Dicker took part in a special program, the NFL Player Personal Branding and Social Workshop.
RELATED: Ranking the 4 most underrated players on the Los Angeles Chargers 2025 roster
According to Omar Navarro of the team’s official website, the program invites 29 players and offers to teach them ways to expand their brand, especially online in the realm of social media.
"It was super cool," Dicker said. "You're getting to see how to be an authentic content creator in a way and help grow your brand and how the NFL, YouTube is there to help elevate your platform."
RELATED: Junior Colson drawing hype after an impressive spring for the Chargers
Dicker was sure to stress that players being able to use these tools to expand their own brands can help the NFL, too: "I think if we grow as brands, the NFL also grows as a brand so it's really cool to see the interest they have in personal growth and finding audiences, players have the ability to monetize and continue a career for the rest of their lives."
It's a fun little offseason note on Dicker, whose fast rise had him signing a big Chargers extension before last season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers key offseason takeaway so far? Justin Herbert's offense is much better
Chargers' rookie tight end identified as top dynasty stash candidate
Chargers appear to pass on Tight End University as rest of AFC West attends