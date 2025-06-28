Chargers' accused worst draft pick of the last 5 years won't shock fans
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t thrown in the proverbial towel on former first-round pick Quentin Johnston just yet.
But that doesn’t mean the team wouldn’t necessarily eyeball a do-over if given the chance, either.
The Chargers get that chance in a new re-draft effort from Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, who identified Johnston as the team’s worst draft pick of the last five years.
RELATED: Ranking the 4 most underrated players on the Los Angeles Chargers 2025 roster
Rather than take Johnston, Holder has the Chargers drafting Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers:
“Part of the problem with the Chargers selecting Johnston where they did is that he was taken in the middle of a four-wide receiver run—Jaxson Smith-Njigba (20), Flowers (22) and Jordan Addison (23)—and is easily the worst of the bunch.”
RELATED: Junior Colson drawing hype after an impressive spring for the Chargers
Johnston has struggled with drop issues and a seemingly limited route tree since becoming the 21st pick in 2023. He caught just 38 of 67 targets as a rookie. Last year, he turned 91 targets into 55 catches for 711 yards and eight scores, but the production was underwhelming considering how bad the overall position was for the team while a rookie Ladd McConkey did all the heavy lifting.
All that aside, it’s hard to say if Flowers, the 22nd pick in 2023, would be all that much better in the Chargers’ offense. He caught 74 of 116 targets last year for 1,059 yards, but only scored five times.
Regardless, the Chargers hope for another Johnston leap, McConkey continuing to be the No. 1, veteran Mike Williams helping out and second-rounder Tre Harris possibly developing quickly enough to have a big role, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers key offseason takeaway so far? Justin Herbert's offense is much better
Chargers' rookie tight end identified as top dynasty stash candidate
Chargers appear to pass on Tight End University as rest of AFC West attends