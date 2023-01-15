Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup at TIAA Bank Field. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Four Quarter

8:08 pm: After further review, the officials say it's a catch. The Chargers lose the challenge and are down to one timeout.

After further review, the officials say it's a catch. The Chargers lose the challenge and are down to one timeout. 8:06 pm: Brandon Staley throws the challenge flag to take a second look at a pass play to Zay Jones that was called a catch on the field.

Brandon Staley throws the challenge flag to take a second look at a pass play to Zay Jones that was called a catch on the field. 8:04 pm: Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a left thumb that is gushing blood after Kyle Van Noy stepped on it unintentionally at the end of a play.

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a left thumb that is gushing blood after Kyle Van Noy stepped on it unintentionally at the end of a play. 7:59 pm: Cameron Dicker is wide left from 40 yards. It's just his second miss all season.

Cameron Dicker is wide left from 40 yards. It's just his second miss all season. 7:48 pm: Jaguars sack Justin Herbert, but the refs call a bizarre dead-ball foul. Travon Walker was amped after the hit and walked through Herbert, drawing the penalty.

Third Quarter

7:41 pm: Joey Bosa called for unsportsmanlike conduct after saying something to the official.

Joey Bosa called for unsportsmanlike conduct after saying something to the official. Score Update: Chargers 30, Jaguars 20

7:40 pm: Zay Jones gets wide open for a 39-yard touchdown. Jaguars score their second touchdown of the third quarter.

Zay Jones gets wide open for a 39-yard touchdown. Jaguars score their second touchdown of the third quarter. 7:38 pm: CB Michael Davis (pectoral) is questionable to return.

CB Michael Davis (pectoral) is questionable to return. Score Update: Chargers 30, Jaguars 14

7:36 pm: Cameron Dicker hits it from 50 yards, the longest field goal of his NFL career up to this point.

Cameron Dicker hits it from 50 yards, the longest field goal of his NFL career up to this point. 7:32 pm: Gerald Everett is up to 109 yards and counting. It's his most this season and the second time of his career that he's exceeded the 100-yard benchmark.

Gerald Everett is up to 109 yards and counting. It's his most this season and the second time of his career that he's exceeded the 100-yard benchmark. Score Update: Chargers 27, Jaguars 14

7:28 pm: Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones for a 6-yard touchdown. It's now a two-possession game.

Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones for a 6-yard touchdown. It's now a two-possession game. 7:22 pm: Chargers bring Bryce Callahan on a blitz that sacks Trevor Lawrence, but Joey Bosa gets called offsides.

Chargers bring Bryce Callahan on a blitz that sacks Trevor Lawrence, but Joey Bosa gets called offsides. 7:19 pm: Michael Davis has returned to play.

Michael Davis has returned to play. 7:14 pm: Michael Davis is down on the field after a collision with Kenneth Murray.

Halftime

Score: Chargers 24, Jaguars 7

Second Quarter

6:52 pm: Per the broadcast, DeAndre Carter is getting x-rays done in the locker room. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Per the broadcast, DeAndre Carter is getting x-rays done in the locker room. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. 6:50 pm: Jamaree Salyer is back in at left tackle.

Jamaree Salyer is back in at left tackle. Score Update: Chargers 27, Jaguars 7

6:45 pm: Jaguars get their first points of the game with an Evan Engram touchdown. No more shutout.

Jaguars get their first points of the game with an Evan Engram touchdown. No more shutout. 6:43 pm: Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter (ankle) are questionable to return.

Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter (ankle) are questionable to return. 6:33 pm: Five first half takeaways is the most by any team in the first half of a postseason game since 2000.

Five first half takeaways is the most by any team in the first half of a postseason game since 2000. Score Update: Chargers 27, Jaguars 0

6:32 pm: Chargers add another field goal as Cameron Dicker is good from 23 yards.

Chargers add another field goal as Cameron Dicker is good from 23 yards. 6:31 pm: Jaguars muff a punt and the Chargers recover it inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line.

Jaguars muff a punt and the Chargers recover it inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line. 6:29 pm: Jamaree Salyer is down on the field. Foster Sarell enters the game at left tackle.

Jamaree Salyer is down on the field. Foster Sarell enters the game at left tackle. 6:23 pm: Asante Samuel Jr. is the first player with three interceptions in a single postseason game since Ty Law in the 2003 AFC Championship vs. Indianapolis.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the first player with three interceptions in a single postseason game since Ty Law in the 2003 AFC Championship vs. Indianapolis. 6:22 pm: Trevor Lawrence just threw his fourth interception of the first half. Three of them by Asante Samuel Jr.

Trevor Lawrence just threw his fourth interception of the first half. Three of them by Asante Samuel Jr. Score Update: Chargers 24, Jaguars 0

6:19 pm: Gerald Everett takes Justin Herbert's pass for a 9-yard touchdown. The Chargers have scored 24 unanswered points to start this Wild Card game. 24-0, Chargers.

Gerald Everett takes Justin Herbert's pass for a 9-yard touchdown. The Chargers have scored 24 unanswered points to start this Wild Card game. 24-0, Chargers. 6:10 pm: Josh Allen goes through Donald Parham Jr. for a sack on Justin Herbert.

Josh Allen goes through Donald Parham Jr. for a sack on Justin Herbert. 6:07 pm: Gerald Everett was slow to get up after getting take out from behind.

First Quarter

6:02 pm: Austin Ekeler is the first Chargers player with multiple rushing touchdowns in a postseason game since Darren Sproles in 2008 (AFC Wild Card game vs. Indianapolis).

Austin Ekeler is the first Chargers player with multiple rushing touchdowns in a postseason game since Darren Sproles in 2008 (AFC Wild Card game vs. Indianapolis). 6:00 pm: Asante Samuel Jr. is the only player in the last 30 years with multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the only player in the last 30 years with multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game. Score Update: Chargers 17, Jaguars 0

5:55 pm: Austin Ekeler touchdown. The Chargers have picked up points following all three of the interceptions.

Austin Ekeler touchdown. The Chargers have picked up points following all three of the interceptions. 5:50 pm: After capitalizing on two interceptions in which the offense turned into points on their first two drives, they go three-and-out on their third series.

After capitalizing on two interceptions in which the offense turned into points on their first two drives, they go three-and-out on their third series. 5:45 pm: Khalil Mack is living in the backfield thus far. Trevor Lawrence has seen a lot of pressure through his first three drives.

Khalil Mack is living in the backfield thus far. Trevor Lawrence has seen a lot of pressure through his first three drives. 5:40 pm: How about this start for the Chargers? It’s just the sixth time a team has had multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game in the last 30 years.

How about this start for the Chargers? It’s just the sixth time a team has had multiple interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game in the last 30 years. Score Update: Chargers 10, Jaguars 0

5:34 pm: Chargers take the points with Cameron Dicker's 22-yard field goal.

Chargers take the points with Cameron Dicker's 22-yard field goal. 5:28 pm: Asante Samuel Jr. picks off Trevor Lawrence as he forces a pass to beat the blitz. Five minutes in and the Chargers have picked off Lawrence twice.

Asante Samuel Jr. picks off Trevor Lawrence as he forces a pass to beat the blitz. Five minutes in and the Chargers have picked off Lawrence twice. Score Update: Chargers 7, Jaguars 0

5:22 pm: Chargers take advantage of the early takeaway with an Austin Ekeler touchdown. 90 seconds in the game, and the Chargers have recorded an interception and a touchdown.

Chargers take advantage of the early takeaway with an Austin Ekeler touchdown. 90 seconds in the game, and the Chargers have recorded an interception and a touchdown. 5:18 pm: On the second play of the game, Sebastian Joseph-Day deflects the ball at the line of scrimmage and Drue Tranquill picks it off.

On the second play of the game, Sebastian Joseph-Day deflects the ball at the line of scrimmage and Drue Tranquill picks it off. 5:15 pm: The Chargers won the toss and defer to the second half.

Pregame

Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Location: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison

QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

