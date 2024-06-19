Chargers News: Ladd McConkey Opens Up About What Playing Alongside Justin Herbert Will Bring
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will largely be throwing to a new group of pass-catchers in 2024. Following the departures of wide receivers Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Gerald Everett, WRs Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the primary returning receiver for Herbert.
The Chargers instead have a new group featuring veteran WR D.J. Chark, tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst, and rookie WRs Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson.
McConkey in particular is a receiver with a lot of potential to make a big impact on the offense in 2024. The second-round pick out of Georgia was drafted to help give the Chargers a key weapon that they desperately need.
For his part, McConkey is excited to work with Herbert and easily recognizes the talent his quarterback brings to the field.
"He can make any and every throw, if you watch him just a little bit you realize that pretty quickly," McConkey told Jake Garegnani and Marcus Greaves of CBS 8 San Diego. "Super excited to continue to build that chemistry and connection with him and get rolling."
McConkey and Herbert were already able to show off some of the connection they've built during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but the two will be able to build on it more during training camp and the preseason. Herbert also said at minicamp that he plans to get together with his receivers before training camp begins.
