Jim Harbaugh's latest unique coaching venture is popular amongst fans
Jim Harbaugh has already displayed some eccentric coaching techniques to reach his players. One of them being reciting a six-minute song about a ship sinking in 1975 during a team meeting. Strange, but effective, as Harbaugh was able to connect with his players in some way.
Despite his unconventional methods, the Los Angeles Chargers are benefitting from Harbaugh's efforts to unite the locker room. Playing for a head coach is one thing, enjoying playing for said coach is another. That's the mission Harbaugh is aiming to accomplish by doing these types of things with his players.
Harbaugh's latest feat was handing each player a lunch pail with their names and favorite words on them. The reactions from fans were great.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers CB's cryptic post leaves fans confused
Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Chiefs, why they won’t, and a prediction
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz's draft class just keeps turning heads
Chargers great quiets fan hype over possible reunion in free agency
Chargers find 'next version of Mark Andrews' in new mock draft