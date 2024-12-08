Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh's latest unique coaching venture is popular amongst fans

Harbaugh's creating new ways to motivate his players.

Jim Harbaugh has already displayed some eccentric coaching techniques to reach his players. One of them being reciting a six-minute song about a ship sinking in 1975 during a team meeting. Strange, but effective, as Harbaugh was able to connect with his players in some way.

Despite his unconventional methods, the Los Angeles Chargers are benefitting from Harbaugh's efforts to unite the locker room. Playing for a head coach is one thing, enjoying playing for said coach is another. That's the mission Harbaugh is aiming to accomplish by doing these types of things with his players.

Harbaugh's latest feat was handing each player a lunch pail with their names and favorite words on them. The reactions from fans were great.

