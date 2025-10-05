Justin Herbert lashes out as Chargers offensive line suffers another big injury
The offensive line in front of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert simply couldn’t suffer another injury with the Washington Commanders in town.
But in the first half of that Week 5 game, right tackle Trey Pipkins went to the blue medical tent after limping off with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Guard Mekhi Becton, who just left concussion protocol, was on the sideline getting looked at by trainers, too.
Herbert, meanwhile, lashed out his own offensive line as an apparent mistake by center Bradley Bozeman let an unblocked defender run free and demolish him to ruin a drive.
The Chargers already started the day with Austin Deculus (who joined the team roughly a month ago) starting at left tackle in place of the injured Joe Alt. Pipkins was the backup swing tackle before getting promoted to the starting right tackle job after Rashawn Slater went down for the season.
The only other depth the Chargers have to help at both tackle spots right now is project Jamaree Salyer, unless they throw Foster Sarell out there on an emergency basis.
