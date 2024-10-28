NFL expert wants to see Khalil Mack leave Chargers for another AFC contender
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers are in a rebuild. While it may not be considered a full rebuild, as the team already has a franchise quarterback, it can't be understated how much this team needs to be competitive week in and week out.
The Chargers picked up an impressive 26-8 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The win moved the team to 4-3 on the season, and a postseason berth doesn't seem that far-fetched at the moment. However, would the team be willing to move a star in order to build for the future?
Bleacher Report recently published a list of moves that every team should make, and one move involves Chargers defensive stud Khalil Mack leaving Los Angeles in free agency.
"The Texans could be a popular hotspot for veterans who want to make one last run at a ring next offseason," B/R wrote. "Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. are a great pass-rushing duo, but the Texans could still add a third option to give them depth and flexibility with the defensive front. That's where Khalil Mack could come in."
The story suggests that Mack could benefit from a part-time role with a Super Bowl contender. Mack finished the Saints game with one sack, proving that he can still be a benefit to the team.
However, if there's value in letting Mack join another squad, maybe the Chargers front office should take a closer look before letting Mack walk with nothing in return.
