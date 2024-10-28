Chargers injury news immediately after win vs Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a big win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
After entering the game with a huge list of injuries as it was, the Chargers suffered at least two notable injury setbacks. Once again, Joey Bosa's name comes up in this discussion as he continues to fight through discomfort and apparent setbacks.
Here's a quick look at injury notes from right after the game went final.
Kristian Fulton injury update
Fulton suffered a hamstring injury and the team quickly ruled him as questionable to return. He had previously been dealing with an injury earlier in the season.
Joey Bosa injury update
Bosa made his return from injury and played well into the second half before he was seen on the broadcast kneeling on the sideline with trainers. He had recently given a very blunt look at his recent injury -- which was worse than initially reported.
