Chargers fans have had enough of Bud Dupree after Week 8 win
There was a lot to like about the Los Angeles Chargers’ 26-8 takedown of the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
One of the things that doesn’t qualify, it seems, is edge defender Bud Dupree.
Dupree has steadily drawn the ire of Chargers fans over the course of his first season with the team. The former first-round pick has struggled to the tune of a 38.5 PFF grade on a rotational basis.
Things seemed to boil overboard on Sunday for the fanbase when Dupree had a few mistakes, including a critical roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped a game-sealing interception off the board.
On a day of so many positives, it was Dupree getting the negative reactions from Chargers fans:
