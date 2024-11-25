Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Injury updates for Chargers WR
Los Angeles Chargers breakout rookie receiver Ladd McConkey is one of the team’s biggest injury question marks heading into the Week 12 Monday Night Football encounter with the Baltimore Ravens.
McConkey suffered an injury during the Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, yet returned and wound up leading the team in receiving. But even with extra rest before Monday night’s pivotal AFC matchup, McConkey looks like a 50-50 shot to play.
Here’s a look at a list of running updates before kickoff.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- McConkey was questionable on the final injury report going into Monday. He didn’t participate in the first practice, then did limited work over the final two. He had previously been dealing with a hip injury earlier this season before the new injury against the Bengals.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
The Chargers have enjoyed a nice breakout from former first-round pick Quentin Johnston, but some of that has been enabled by the attention defenses now throw at McConkey. If the rookie plays limited snaps, it will create more chances for Jalen Reagor. It might also mean offseason arrival DJ Chark is able to avoid being a healthy scratch and finally see some notable use.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joey Bosa opens up about status before Week 12 vs. Ravens
Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head record, stat breakdown
Jim and John Harbaugh compared by players before Ravens vs. Chargers
Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey reacts to hilarious new theme song
Chargers, Ravens could be without star defenders in Week 12 MNF