Chargers' Joey Bosa opens up about status before Week 12 vs. Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa has enjoyed a return to form over the last few weeks.
Bosa finally seems almost all the way back from a hip injury that cost him a chunk of the season. The pitch-count restrictions seemed to end during last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where he logged 55 snaps and tied for the team lead in pressures.
Ahead of his team’s Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, Bosa’s injury status got an update and he was blunt about his current outlook with reporters.
Bosa told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that his current soreness level is in the normal range despite the increased workload, plus this: "Obviously if I'm feeling good and the team needs me out there, I'm going to go out and play as much as I can."
The Chargers will likely need Bosa out there against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, especially while Khalil Mack battles an injury of his own and could easily be on a pitch count now. Tuli Tuipulotu, meanwhile, has shown he is more than capable of picking up some of the slack in the pass-rushing rotation.
In an ideal world, the Chargers keep winning approaching the playoffs, where perhaps Bosa and Mack could play a full-go of snaps in the games that matter most.
