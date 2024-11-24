Jim and John Harbaugh compared by players before Ravens vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have a massive meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Both teams are fighting for the top Wild Card spot in the AFC. A win on Monday would put the victor in the driver's seat when it comes to playoff positioning.
However, a meeting between two potential playoff teams isn't the only story between the teams. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will share the field with his brother, John Harbaugh, once again. The pair once met in a Super Bowl that ended with John's Ravens victorious. But Monday night will be a different scenario.
However, the players who have played under both Harbaugh brothers believe the two head coaches will still be the same guys everyone has always known.
According to Chargers center Sam Mustipher and safety Tony Jefferson, the Harbaugh brothers share one thing in common. In an interview with Eric Smith, editorial director for the Chargers, Mustipher and Jefferson repeated that the Harbaughs love football.
It's easy to get caught up in a Jim Harbaugh interview. The Chargers head coach is full of enthusiasm that can often be considered false from outside opinions. However, nothing about the Chargers head coach appears to be fake. The Harbaugh family loves football, and it shows on Sundays.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Daniel Jones are a fit due to J.J. McCarthy comparison
Chargers players hit with big fines due to actions vs. Bengals
Chargers named fit for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Chargers listed as fit for Daniel Jones for downright bonkers reason
Will Chargers have to worry about Bill Belichick joining AFC West?