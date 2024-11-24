Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head record, stat breakdown
Arguably the biggest headline in the NFL for Week 12 is the 'Harbaugh bowl.' Jim and John Harbaugh will coach against each other for the third time in their careers, with the Los Angeles Chargers set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
Aside from both brothers facing off, their teams are neck-and-neck in the AFC playoff standings, with the Chargers and Ravens in the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.
Ahead of their matchup, John currently leads the series 2-0, when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and eventually Super Bowl XLVII. This is Jim's second stint in the NFL, as he was head coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014. John is currently the second-longest tenured head coach in the league, taking over the Ravens job in 2008.
One thing both brothers do have is an AP Coach of the Year award. John won in 2019 when the Ravens finished 14-2 and Jim won in 2011 when the 49ers went 13-3. It'll be interesting if Jim can notch his first victory against his brother, or if John will continue his dominance as the elder Harbaugh.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Daniel Jones are a fit due to J.J. McCarthy comparison
Chargers players hit with big fines due to actions vs. Bengals
Chargers named fit for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Chargers listed as fit for Daniel Jones for downright bonkers reason
Will Chargers have to worry about Bill Belichick joining AFC West?