Chargers named best fit for Cowboys star, but not who you think
The Los Angeles Chargers own substantial cap room this offseason and are expected to be major players in free agency as a result.
While the Chargers' biggest needs are certainly on the offensive side of the ball (please get Justin Herbert some weapons), they could also use some help in certain areas defensively, especially considering that many of their top defenders are free agents themselves.
One of the most interesting names in particular is Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who is one of the NFL's best-kept secrets (which is strange seeing as how he plays for "America's Team").
ESPN's Matt Bowen compiled a list of the top 50 free agents hitting the market next month, and he ranked Odighizuwa 11th. He also named Los Angeles the best fit for the 26-year-old.
"An impact defender who can bring energy to the defensive line, Odighizuwa fits in the Chargers' base 3-4 under front and could provide pass-rush upside in nickel/dime sets," Bowen wrote. "Odighizuwa had 4.5 sacks last season, and his 30 pressures were tied with the Jets' Quinnen Williams for the second most among defensive tackles."
Odighizuwa may not be Micah Parsons, but let's be honest with ourselves: the Cowboys probably aren't trading Parsons. Odighizuwa, on the other hand, may very well leave Dallas.
The UCLA product was originally selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft and has been a stable presence in the trenches for Dallas ever since.
Not only is Odighizuwa very productive, but he is also very durable, as he has played in every game in each of the last three seasons.
Signing Odighizuwa would not only make the potential loss of Poona Ford to free agency more palatable, but it would represent a large upgrade, as good as Ford was in 2024.
