Los Angeles Chargers coach drops blunt statement on maligned WR
The Los Angeles Chargers had a big need at wide receiver heading into the offseason, and much of that was due to the fact that former first-round pick Quentin Johnston has been a considerable disappointment over his first couple of seasons.
Johnston did manage to catch 53 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, but he struggled with drops, and his zero-catch performance — on five targets — during the Chargers' Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans was the last straw for many Bolts fans.
Los Angeles proceeded to select a pair of receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith during the NFL draft back in April, indicating that the Chargers may also be getting fed up with Johnston.
However, LA wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal still seems to have hope for the 23-year-old, stating that he actually thinks Johnston is improving.
"Only one expectation: that he keeps ascending," Lal told reporters. "And I can't put a ceiling on it. It is what it's going to be. ... He's very much on the right track."
Not only that, but Lal added that Johnston will absolutely be a starter once again heading into 2025.
"I told him he's the starter, because he is, and he's operating that way," Lal said.
Of course, both Harris and Lambert-Smith are entirely unproven, so it shouldn't come as a complete shock that Johnston is currently ahead of the two rookies on the depth chart. He also appears to be ahead of free-agent signing Mike Williams.
And who knows? Perhaps the Chargers' wide receiver additions will light a fire under Johnston and result in him elevating his play next fall.
If not, then the TCU product could ultimately find himself on the trading block.
