Los Angeles Chargers star receives major honor that speaks volumes
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey enjoyed a brilliant rookie campaign in 2024, one that pretty much no one expected.
The former second-round pick hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, registering 73.2 percent catch rate.
Had it not been for McConkey's showing, Justin Herbert would have essentially had to do everything on his own, as the rest of the Chargers' receiving corps was not exactly up to snuff.
Nevertheless, McConkey came through, and now, everyone is wondering what the 23-year-old has in store for 2025. But first, McConkey just received an incredible honor, cracking NFL.com's top 100 players list. Actually, he came in at No. 100 exactly.
McConkey did not post tremendous numbers at Georgia. In fact, he caught just 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games during his final season with the Bulldogs, and he topped out at 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven scores in 2022.
As a result, there were some serious questions about McConkey heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, with many viewing him as nothing more than a solid slot receiver.
Well, he obviously displayed that he is much more than that in Year 1, already stamping his name among the most explosive weapons in football.
Of course, it will be interesting to see how McConkey counters what are sure to be some intense defensive adjustments next season, so we will see if he can continue to deliver at an elite level in the fall.
