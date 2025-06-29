Justin Herbert's Chargers offense keeps getting overlooked in rankings
For now, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to find themselves ranked among the NFL’s top-10 offenses.
Despite big changes to Justin Herbert’s offense this offseason, most rankings overlook the Chargers. Adding Mekhi Becton to pave the way for running back Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton just isn’t moving the needle enough, at least not yet.
That’s a fact reflected in the latest top offensive rankings from Pro Football Network, passed along by Kyle Odegard.
There, the Chargers don’t make an appearance, while teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals actually manage to crack the top five.
Despite the lack of big-name moves for the Chargers this offseason, it’s a little strange to see an offense with an elite quarterback like Herbert so easily dismissed. But he will need an underwhelming tight end position to step up and a veteran Mike Williams to actually provide a No. 2 option alongside breakout star Ladd McConkey if second-round pick Tre Harris isn’t ready to go.
There’s a little Jim Harbaugh in these rankings, too. Meaning, no matter how great Herbert is, the fact the Chargers will very clearly be a run-first offense plays a role in these type of projections. Herbert didn’t crack the 4,000-yard mark last year and only threw 23 touchdowns.
Either way, the Chargers will have plenty of chances to bully their way onto these types of rankings quickly in September.
