Chargers All-Pro Safety Derwin James to Play Offense This Season
New head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to completely transform the Los Angeles Chargers after a disappointing 2023 season where the Bolts finished with a dismal 5-12 record.
This includes a shift to a run-focused offense, something fans of Michigan are probably used to. In fact, it was this offensive scheme that led the Wolverines to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.
That being said, another offensive change could catch opponents and Chargers fans by surprise.
During an appearance on "The GOAT Farm Show," Chargers safety and defensive standout Derwin James Jr. revealed that there is a chance he could play offense during the 2024 NFL season.
When asked if he thought he could change positions, James responded affirmatively, saying, "Aye, Harbaugh might have a package this year for me, telling y'all first... I'm serious, bro."
This got an audible reaction and jokes from hosts AJ Greene and Darien Rencher.
"I might have a little package," James continued. "I told coach, I said, 'Coach, if you need me at receiver... I asked him, like, 'I don't know. We'll see,' he said."
Arguably one of the greatest safeties in Chargers history, James was originally rated as a five-star recruit in high school and ranked the best safety in his class and the fifth-best player overall. He eventually committed to Florida State University in 2015.
James recorded 91 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his freshman season. After a shortened sophomore year, he came back as a redshirted sophomore in 2017 and finished with 84 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a sack. James was named first-team All-American for his efforts.
In 2018, James was drafted 17th overall by the Chargers. In his six seasons with Los Angeles, he has recorded 497 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks, 32 passes deflected, eight interceptions, five fumbles forced, and two fumbles recovered.
In the NFL, James is a two-time first-team All-Pro (2018, 2021), a one-time second-team All-Pro (2022), and played in the Pro Bowl three times (2018, 2021, 2022). He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018.
Throughout his career, James has proven to be an exciting and dynamic player. It would be exciting to see him potentially bring his athleticism to the Chargers' offense. If Harbaugh can find a use for James, he should definitely use him.
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Receives Steep Punishment From NCAA for Violations at Michigan