Chargers DC 'Unsure' if Rookie LB Will Make Preseason Debut
Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson returned to team drills this week for the first time since the start of training camp, but the Chargers remain uncertain if he will make his preseason debut this week. The Chargers have their second preseason game of the summer this Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Wednesday, "I'm not 100% sure he'll play in this game."
Colson began training camp on the non-football illness list after undergoing an appendectomy before the start of camp. He also missed time during OTAs after leaving one May practice early. He has primarily worked off to the side for training camp but began participating in team drills again Tuesday, taking part in 7-on-7 drills.
The 6-foot-2 linebacker was the Chargers' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Bolts selected him after picking offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round and wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round.
Colson joins the Chargers out of Michigan, where he played under Minter and Jim Harbaugh, who were also the defensive coordinator and head coach for the Wolverines. Colson was part of a Michigan defense that was best in college football last season. The Wolverines ranked No. 1 in both total defense and scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 10.4 points per game.
On the best defense, Colson led the team in tackles with 95 total tackles. Overall, Colson spent three seasons with Michigan, helping the Wolverines go undefeated and win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season. He finished his career with 257 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass deflections during his time in Ann Arbor.
While Colson has been limited throughout the offseason, the Michigan product is expected to see time on the field during his rookie season. This time might be shorter at the beginning of the season because of his limited participation in camp, but Colson is one of the Chargers' rookies with a strong chance at making an impact, particularly on defense.
The Chargers' top inside linebacker this season is expected to be Denzel Perryman, who is returning for a second stint with the Chargers. The 31-year-old veteran has extensive NFL experience and is a favorite to take the majority of the snaps at the position.
