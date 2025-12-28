Texans set little-known NFL record with latest conquest of Chargers

There was a tough 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, followed by a 20-19 Monday night setback to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers eight days later. In Week 3, DeMeco Ryans’s team fell short at Jacksonville, 17-10. A total of three losses by a combined 13 points. By midseason, the reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans sat at 3-5 and were closer to the last-place 1-8 Tennessee Titans than the first-place Indianapolis Colts (7-2).

Now to make matter worse, Ryans’s club hosted the Jaguars in Week 10 looking to avoid being swept. Unfortunately, that appeared to be a real possibility as they trailed Liam Coen’s team 29-10 in the fourth quarter. The Texans scored the final 26 points of the game. Instead of dropping to 3-6, Ryans’s squad ignited an eight-game winning streak…and counting.

Saturday’s 20-16 conquest of the Los Angeles Chargers put Houston in the playoffs for the third consecutive year, a franchise first. Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pair of first-quarter TD passes and never looked back. The league’s top-ranked defense sacked Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert five times, picked him off once, and limited the Bolts to 275 total yards.

All told, it marks only the seventh time in NFL annals that a team has rallied from a 0-3 start to reach the playoffs. But here’s the unprecedented feat. The last club to pull this off was the 2018 Houston Texans, meaning they are the only NFL franchise to dig themselves a 0-3 hole and make the playoff twice.

As for the rest of the list? There’s the 1981 New York Jets, 1982 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995 Detroit Lions, and 1998 Buffalo Bills. All opened 0-3 and reached the playoffs, just like the aforementioned 2018 Texans, and each failed to win a postseason game. We’ll see what happens with C.J. Stroud and company.

Dec 20, 1992; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau (55) in action against the Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

One last note. The seventh occasion in which a team lost their first three games and reached the playoffs was a club that actually opened 0-4, won 11 of their final 12 games, and actually knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round.

That would be the 1992 San Diego Chargers. Ah, memories.

