Chargers benched free-agent bust OL in crushing loss to Texans

Things got off to a rough start for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. A win would've kept the division championship hopes alive, but that died with a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans. The Texans set the tone from the start, as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

When the Chargers offense finally took the field, it was ugly early on. The offensive line is obviously the main issue for the Bolts this year, as injuries decimated them from the start. They had Bobby Hart at left tackle, who basically showed that he's possibly the worst offensive lineman in football currently.

Then there was Mekhi Becton, the Chargers' prized free agent signing that just hasn't panned out. Both were benched in-game against the Texans.

Mekhi Becton and Bobby Hart benched in loss to Texans

It's not surprising to see Hart struggle. The only surprising thing is how he still has a job in the NFL. The former 2015 seventh-round pick of the New York Giants has never been good at any point in his career. With how bad the Chargers' offensive line is, it's truly special that Hart is unplayable. He was eventually benched for Austin Deculus.

Bobby Hart might as well have been a traffic cone — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 27, 2025

Bobby Hart when the QB says hut pic.twitter.com/ODdUCiojnQ — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) December 27, 2025

The one surprising thing this season is how bad Becton has been. A year ago, he was a major contributor on the Eagles' Super Bowl offensive line. It just hasn't panned out with the Chargers. Becton was eventually benched for Trevor Penning, but eventually came back into the game.

LT Austin Deculus, LG Zion Johnson, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Trevor Penning, RT Trey Pipkins



That is a 24th OL combination for #Chargers this season. https://t.co/V0u21rRgt5 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 28, 2025

If there's an Achilles heel for the Chargers heading into the playoffs, it's the offensive line hands down. Having a disastrous showing like this just weeks before the playoffs is very concerning. If they can't adequately protect Justin Herbert, how far will the Chargers go?

Time will tell. This doesn't look good going forward.

