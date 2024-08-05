Chargers Training Camp Notes: Defense Shines as Injuries Pile Up During Joint Practice Vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers participated in their first joint practice of 2024 by hosting the Los Angeles Rams at The Bolt facility in El Segundo, California on Sunday. This is the first of two joint practices the Chargers will hold against the Rams this offseason.
Here are the top notes and takeaways from Sunday's practice:
The Defense Continues to Rack Up Turnovers
The Chargers defense, who finished just 21st in takeaways a season ago, came up big while going up against the Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay-led Rams offense. The defense racked up multiple interceptions and a fumble against the Rams, as Nick Niemann, Denzel Perryman Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton all notched interceptions. Safety Alohi Gilman also forced a fumble on the day.
The Chargers defense proved to be aggressive, batting passes and coming up with turnovers as they try to become a defense that nobody wants to face.
This was the second straight day in which the defense notched multiple turnovers, after coming up with three interceptions on Saturday while facing Easton Stick and the Chargers' offense.
Kristian Fulton Shines
The Chargers have been high on the 25-year-old former Tennessee Titans cornerback since they signed him to a one-year deal in March. Fulton struggled during the 2023 season, allowing quarterbacks to complete 75.5% of their passes against him, but has impressed through the offseason and training camp so far.
Fulton came up with an interception on Sunday off of a tipped pass from Tuli Tuipulotu, as well as multiple pass-break ups.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who said earlier this week that Fulton has a 'boulder on his shoulder' not a 'chip' on his shoulder, was once again complimentary of Fulton Saturday.
"The way he's been practicing is how I think he can play ... he's in a really good head space," Minter told reporters. "The guys believe in him, the coaches believe in him."
"Ball hawk," Derwin James added of Fulton after practice. "Around the ball, ball manic. Everything you name it. He's making a lot of plays ... he's playing fast.
Fulton is expected to start opposite of Asante Samuel Jr. during the season.
Injury Updates
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left practice early on Saturday, appearing to deal with an injury to his left hand or wrist. Bosa has been limited to just 14 games over the last two seasons while dealing with a groin injury and foot injury.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has a plantar flascia injury, was seen wearing a walking boot at practice on Sunday.
The Chargers were missing several other players from team drills that either did not practice or worked off to the side. Receivers Quentin Johnston, Leon Johnson, and Ladd McConkey, offensive linemen Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer, linebacker Junior Colson, and running back Kimani Vidal were all unable to partake in team drills.
On a positive note, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that running back J.K. Dobbins is "right on schedule" ahead of the 2024 season. Dobbins missed nearly the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL last year.
Up Ahead
The Chargers have three more joint practices before the regular season begins, and will see the Rams again on Aug. 14. Their first preseason game is on Aug. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, and will face the Rams in the preseason on Aug 17.
