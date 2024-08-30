Chargers Extend Key Player Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to an extension with kicker Cameron Dicker just before the start of the NFL season. The deal is for four years and is worth $22.004 million, including $12.5 million guaranteed money.
NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news of the agreement on social media. Dicker is now one of the top five highest-paid kickers in the entire NFL.
This new deal for Dicker comes in just ahead of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson and New York Giants kicker Graham Gano. He is now on the Chargers salary books through the 2028 season.
Dicker appeared in all 17 games for the Bolts last season. He hit 31 of 33 field goal attempts and 35 of 35 extra point attempts throughout the season.
He has turned himself into an offensive weapon for the Chargers and they can rely on him to nail timely kicks when called upon. This deal signals that and the Chargers are looking forward to having him around for a few more years.
He attended college at the University of Texas, earning second-team all-Big 12 honors in 2020 and first-team all-Big 12 honors in 2021. Dicker originally signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
He was waived and latched onto the Baltimore Ravens but was cut just a few days after he signed. The kicker then joined the Philadelphia Eagles and filled in for an injured Jake Elliott.
He ended up hitting a game-winning 23-yard kick to help the Eagles win the game. But it wasn't enough as Philadelphia released him a few days later.
Dicker finally made his way over to the Chargers toward the end of the 2022 season and hasn't looked back since. Against the Atlanta Falcons, he made a game-winning 37-yard kick.
He also hit a game-winning field goal against the Tennesee Titans to help the Chargers get into wild-card position. After Los Angeles traded away Dustin Hopkins, the starting kicker spot became his.
Dicker has turned himself into an invaluable member of the Chargers and the expectation is that he will help them win games this year. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts' offense should be more efficient, potentially giving Dicker a chance to heavily impact the season.
This is an excellent signing for the Bolts and locks Dicker up with the team for the forseeable future.
