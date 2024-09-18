Chargers Injury Report: Five Key Players Absent From Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers were reportedly missing five key players during Wednesday's practice, including Justin Herbert, Joshua Palmer, Ja'Sir Taylor, Junior Colson, and Bud Dupree. All five players were listed as "did not practice" on the injury report.
The Chargers are practicing at UNC Charlotte as they stay on the East Coast ahead of their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained during the Chargers' win over the Panthers. Herbert did not miss any action in the game but was banged up while he was taken down during the game. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert is getting better every day, but if Herbert is unable to against the Steelers, Easton Stick would come in as the backup.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer was also out of practice. Palmer landed on the injury report a week ago with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday, but played in the win over the Panthers. Palmer recorded two catches for 19 yards.
Linebacker Junior Colson also did not practice. He was previously on the injury report last week with a knee injury but was a full participant in each practice and played Sunday. During the win, Colson left early because of a hamstring injury.
Bud Dupree also did not practice Wednesday as he is dealing with an illness. Dupree has two total tackles on the season. Ja'Sir Taylor did not practice because of a fibula injury.
Outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were also included on the injury report, but both were limited participants in practice. Bosa was limited due to a hip injury, while Mack had a designated rest day. Tight end Hayden Hurst was additionally limited during practice because of an ankle injury.
The Chargers did see the return of safety Alohi Gilman during Wednesday's practice in a limited capacity. Gilman did not practice all last week because of a knee injury, and was inactive during the win over the Carolina Panthers. The absence of Gilman allowed Elijah Molden to earn a start, and Molden capitalized with an interception of Bryce Young and seven total tackles.
