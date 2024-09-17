Chargers News: Steelers Announce Which QB Will Likely Start Against Bolts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to start Justin Fields at quarterback when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
"We're readying ourselves around Justin," Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "We'll stay in that mindset until something happens. Hypotheticals are a waste of time."
Fields has started the Steelers' first two games of the season over Russell Wilson, who has been working through a preseason calf injury that he re-aggravated leading into Week 1.
Wilson was named the starter heading into the season, though neither Wilson or Fields separated themselves as the clear starter during the preseason. However, Fields ended up starting over Wilson in Week 1 because of Wilson's calf injury.
Wilson is not ready to participate fully in practice, so the Steelers are currently planning to start Fields Sunday.
Fields has helped lead the Steelers to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. During the first two games of the season, Fields has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 273 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 84 yards in two games.
The fourth-year quarterback has not been the team's primary reason for success though. Through two weeks, the Steelers and Chargers have played a relatively similar style of football to both begin the year 2-0. They have not relied on their passing game but instead turned to their defense and/or run game to earn wins.
The Steelers defense has played ferociously through two weeks. They have held their opponents to just 16 total points and forced five turnovers. The Chargers have similarly had success by limiting their opponents to 13 total points and forcing four turnovers.
Perhaps the biggest test the Chargers will see Sunday against the Steelers is their run defense. The Chargers offensive line has been stout and running back J.K. Dobbins has excelled on the ground through two weeks, but the Steelers run defense currently ranks fifth in the NFL having allowed just 76.5 yards per game.
If the Chargers cannot get their run game going the same way they have in the first two weeks, they do have a quarterback in Justin Herbert that can attack the Steelers' defense through the air.
