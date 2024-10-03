Chargers Joe Alt injury latest seems to offer good news
The general vibe seems to suggest that Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt should be back from his injury after the Week 5 bye.
After missing last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee sprain, Alt returned to practice on Wednesday.
For those scrambling to check the schedule, don’t—yes, Jim Harbaugh had his team practicing during the bye to fix key issues.
The fact Alt was out there during a bye week is a good sign—unconcerned comments from Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz are even better.
“I think he’s played good ball so far, but that’s what we expected,” Hortiz said, according to Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “We really did. We knew we were getting a good player (with the fifth pick). With Joe, a great player. We believed it. It’s worked itself out so far. Keep the carrot in front of him. Keep getting better. Be the best.”
That certainly tracks for the fifth-overall pick so far, as he’s earned a 77.0 Pro Football Focus grade and played 100 percent of the snaps over his first three starts. The fact Justin Herbert faced an almost historic-feeling amount of pressure while Alt and others were missing from the lineup last week says much, too.
At least in this way, the early bye could be a blessing in disguise coming off two straight losses. It could mean not pushing Alt back before he’s fully ready and having him at full strength for an AFC West clash in Denver against the Broncos in Week 6.