Chargers' Justin Herbert Faced Ridiculous Amount of Pressures in Loss to Chiefs
It's not an understatement to say pressure was bearing down on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the team's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was pressured on 51.7 percent of his dropbacks against the Chiefs, the fourth-highest rate he has faced in his entire career, via TruMedia Sports and Daniel Popper.
There of course was an obvious reason for the pressure Herbert faced — the absence of offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Both Slater and Alt did not play against the Chiefs because of injuries they sustained during their Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slater was out with a pectoral injury, while Alt missed the game because of a knee injury.
Slater and Alt are exceptional losses. Slater is the Chargers' top offensive lineman, and Alt has stepped in well as a rookie. Against one of the best pass rushers in Maxx Crosby earlier this season, Alt allowed zero pressures.
The absence of Alt and Slater was evident throughout the game, as Herbert regularly faced pressure that affected his performance throughout the game. Herbert was especially pressured during the fourth quarter, preventing the possibility of the Chargers pulling off the win.
The pressure especially hurt the Chargers since Herbert's mobility was already limited because of an ankle injury. Herbert aggravated his ankle injury against the Steelers but was able to play on Sunday. With Herbert working through the injury, it would have been ideal for him to have a clean pocket.
The good news for the Chargers is they have a bye week to hopefully get their offensive line healthier and working better together. The Chargers will need a better offensive line performance coming out of the bye as they will face the Denver Broncos. Like the Chiefs and Steelers, the Broncos have a good defense. On Sunday, they sacked New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times. So far, the Broncos rank second in the NFL in sacks on the season, only behind the Minnesota Vikings.
If the Chargers don't protect better against the Broncos, it could be another long day for Herbert and the offense, who currently ranks fifth-last in total yards and second-last in passing yards per game.
