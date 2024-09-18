Chargers' Joey Bosa Reacts to Limited Snap Count in Week, Plan For Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa does not plan to be limited this Sunday during their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he played just 14 snaps in the Chargers' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Heading into the Chargers' game against the Panthers, Bosa was on the injury report with a back injury. He was a limited participant in last Wednesday's practice and did not practice on either Thursday or Friday before the game. Bosa told reporters Wednesday that his back is feeling good after it limited him the week prior.
Bosa was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice ahead of their game versus the Steelers with a hip injury.
“If everything goes well this week in practice I plan to have a very long and intense game," Bosa said Wednesday, via ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Bosa also worked through a hand injury during the preseason. Bosa missed practice time during training camp because of the injury, which he underwent surgery for. Prior to this season, Bosa has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career and was limited to 14 games over the last two seasons because of injuries to his foot and groin.
Even while he was limited to 14 snaps against the Panthers, Bosa still made his presence felt on the field by recording a sack. Bosa has gotten off to a hot start this season, recording nine total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble through two games.
Bosa has been part of a strong defensive effort from the Chargers to start the season. The Chargers have stifled both the Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders through two weeks, holding them to a combined 13 points.
The Chargers, who ranked fifth-last in total yards allowed per game last season, are currently second in the NFL two games into the season. The Chargers have sacked opposing quarterbacks six total times this season.
Bosa is planning to play without limitations this Sunday, but the Chargers could see some of their other players limited. Five Chargers did not participate in practice Wednesday during the Chargers' practice at UNC Charlotte, including quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, linebacker Junior Colson, and edge rusher Bud Dupree. All five landed on the injury report as their status remains in question for Week 3.
