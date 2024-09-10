Chargers News: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How J.K Dobbins Was Important to His Achilles Recovery
J.K. Dobbins was practically all smiles while speaking to reporters in the locker room following the Los Angeles Chargers 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was unsurprising to see Dobbins smiling after his performance on Sunday. After all, during Dobbins' first game as a Charger, he carried the ball 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, his first 100-yard game since 2022.
The day was highlighted by a 61-yard carry that brought the Chargers into the red zone. Overall, Dobbins averaged 13.5 yards per carry and put up the Chargers' first 100-yard rushing game since Week 1 of last season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh even awarded him the game ball.
Dobbins doesn't only beam after a great game, though. He carries his high spirits and energy even through the tougher parts of his career, which included rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury last year.
Dobbins tore his Achilles during Week 1 of the 2023 season, causing him to miss the rest of the year with the Baltimore Ravens. Along with Dobbins, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also sustained a torn Achilles in the first week of the season.
The two players spent time rehabbing together from their Achilles injuries, and Rodgers credited Dobbins as an 'important' person in making his recovery process go a lot better than it could have.
"JK Dobbins was really, really important for me because he made every day's rehab a little bit brighter. If you've ever been around J.K., he's one of the nicest guys," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's always in a good mood, he's happy, he's funny."
After Dobbins' helped him through his rehab and the time it took for the running back to sign in the offseason, Rodgers was pleased to see Dobbins shine in Week 1. Rodgers noted that he reached out to Dobbins after the game.
"To know there was very little interest in him, and he's been a dynamic player when healthy in this league, very little interest in the offseason ... to watch him go out there and have 10 carries for 135 and a touchdown was so cool, to see him smiling, laughing, and healthy. He's a special human being."
